Deputies: Boy, 13, safe after taking off in father’s car

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 13-year-old Zander Canales has been found safe after he was last seen by his family on Feb. 2.

Zander was last seen when he left his Valley Township home in his dad’s 2006 Chrysler 300. His family thought he might be with unknown friends in the Holland area.

The car was found on Monday in Holland after someone called in a tip about its location, the sheriff’s office said.

It is unclear where Zander was found.

The sheriff’s office said that it “appreciates the tips and help from the community.”