GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s that time of year again, the holiday shopping season is upon us.

Hamilton Elementary STEM teacher Andy Losik joined News 8 Daybreak Wednesday to demo his picks for the top fun and educational toys. These toys are kid-tested and teacher-approved.

Losik brought three toys featured in this year’s STEM toy guide, including Fat Brain Toys’ Teeter Popper, cardboard construction tools and straw construction kits.

More information about Losik’s 2021 Holiday STEM Toy Guide can be found on his blog.