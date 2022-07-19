SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 78-year-old was pulled from Lake Michigan at a Saugatuck beach on Tuesday, deputies say.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at Oval Beach on Oval Drive near Park Street. A 78-year-old woman from Illinois was on either a paddleboard or a kayak, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Witnesses told deputies she had a medical emergency and fell into the lake.

She was under water for around one to five minutes, the sheriff’s office said. It said Good Samaritans were able to pull her out of the water and start giving her CPR. First responders arrived and were able to get a pulse on her.

The woman was brought to a local hospital.

In its release, the sheriff’s office thanked the bystanders who helped her, along with the other agencies that assisted.