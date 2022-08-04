WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A 63-year-old man who may be a danger to himself has been missing out of Wayland since Thursday morning, police say.
Wayland Police are looking for Ronald Jensen, 63, who was last seen around 10:30 a.m. walking away from his home at Winsor Woods Trailer Park on Superior Street near Reno Drive.
Officers describe Jensen as having a mustache “with the rest of his face unshaven.” He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with “Colombia” written on the back, blue jeans and brown boots. Officers say he walks slow due to a previous ankle injury. Jensen is believed to be confused and may need medical attention, according to Wayland Police.
If you seen Jensen, police ask you to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 269.673.3899.