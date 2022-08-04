WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A 63-year-old man who may be a danger to himself has been missing out of Wayland since Thursday morning, police say.

Wayland Police are looking for Ronald Jensen, 63, who was last seen around 10:30 a.m. walking away from his home at Winsor Woods Trailer Park on Superior Street near Reno Drive.

Officers describe Jensen as having a mustache “with the rest of his face unshaven.” He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with “Colombia” written on the back, blue jeans and brown boots. Officers say he walks slow due to a previous ankle injury. Jensen is believed to be confused and may need medical attention, according to Wayland Police.

A photo of Ronald Jensen, courtesy of Wayland Police. He is believed to not have the goatee any longer — just a mustache and “the rest of his face unshaven,” police said.

If you seen Jensen, police ask you to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 269.673.3899.