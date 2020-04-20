60 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Allegan Co. meat packaging plant

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainwell-area meat packing plant has reopened after dozens of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 60 people at JBS Meat Packaging, located south of Plainwell in Gun Plain Township, tested positive for the virus, according to Allegan County Health Department spokesperson Lindsay Maunz.

Ten of the 60 workers live in Allegan County, Maunz said. Further details on the employees was not released.

The plant, which employs more than 1,000 people, shut down over the weekend but reopened Monday with limited staffing, according to Maunz.

JBS plants process beef and pork products, its website shows. The company employs more than 240,000 people worldwide.