6 dogs thrown out of van; 1 survives in Allegan Co.

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say five Chihuahua dogs have died after being thrown out of a car window in Allegan County.

The vet caring for a surviving dog says it has been caring for it since Jan. 29. Authorities were alerted about the complaint Tuesday.

Witnesses report someone in a silver Honda Odyssey van threw six Chihuahuas out the passenger window, deputies say.

Five of the dogs died at the scene, while one survived. The surviving dog has been named Lucky Lulu, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger in the car has been described as a very skinny white woman in her 20s-30s with missing teeth and blonde hair. The second suspect is described as a very skinny white man with missing teeth and dark, curly hair.