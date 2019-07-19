5,700+ without power in Allegan County

Allegan County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:

A screenshot of the Consumers Energy outage map showing a power outage in Allegan County Friday, July 19, 2019.

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 5,700 Consumers Energy customers in Allegan County are without power Friday morning.

According to the Consumer Energy outage map, there are 5,734 customers without power in Plainwell-Ostego area. The outage was first reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday.

>>Inside woodtv.com: West Michigan power outages

The utility company told 24 Hour News 8 that a tree fell on a line in the 700 block of Glenview Drive near Washington Avenue in Plainwell.

The updated estimated time of restoration is 8:45 a.m. Friday, according to the outage map.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links