LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been reported missing out of Allegan County, and his car was found Tuesday abandoned near the lakeshore, deputies say.

Avel T. Martinez, 42, was reported missing from his Leighton Township home Monday by his spouse, who said Martinez had been depressed lately. He is described as a 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

An undated photo of Avel T. Martinez, courtesy of Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. An undated photo of Avel T. Martinez, courtesy of Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Martinez’s abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Avenue in Ottawa County. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue teams and the fire department searched the area but did not find him.

Allegan County deputies say they believe Martinez voluntarily left his home and that they do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information should call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.