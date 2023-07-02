ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — In the days and months following the July 3, 1983, fatal beating of 12-year-old John Yarbough at the hands of his mother at a compound in Allegan County, public interest in the trial and cult where he died grew.

John’s mother, 33-year-old Ethel Yarbough, was charged with manslaughter on July 8, 1983, and her five other children were turned over to the Allegan County Probate Court.

Prophet William A. Lewis, the leader of the cult to which Yarbough and her son belonged, quickly and publicly came to Yarbough’s defense, saying that “God killed the boy.”

“We at the House of Judah, Black Hebrew Israelite Jews, try to raise our children according to the laws and commandments of the true God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob,” Lewis said at the South Haven state police post, the Grand Rapids Press reported.

“The kid just got a beating and he died, so to me it’s an act of God,” Lewis said. “The mother of this kid is one of the most strict women there is in this camp … She had permission to give them a whuppin’ when they needed it.”

TENSION AT THE FUNERAL SERVICE

On the heels of his death, the tension between family members, cult members and the community was prevalent.

“Religious sect members read Bible passages over the casket of 12-year-old John Yarbough.” (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Press)

“Get out. Out, you murderers! You killed John,” Dorothy Johnson, a relative, yelled at five House of Judah members in attendance.

The members were reading Bible passages over John’s casket before the outburst. They quickly walked to a nearby car, where they sat talking for a while then did what took many by surprise: started clapping.

“This is not a day of mourning,” Lewis was reported saying. “We have no reason to be mourning. God says it’s better to laugh than to mourn. You pray to God Almighty and Jacob while one is yet alive, but when God takes someone, there’s nothing you can do about it. God gives life and he takes life.”

ENTERING THE CAMP

Lewis’ estimated 100 followers, many of whom were from Chicago, lived in mobile homes on a 22-acre camp in the Grand Junction area, about 15 miles southeast of Allegan. Until John’s death, law enforcement knew them to be quiet and secluded. There had been little interaction until officials were sent to the camp to investigate.

“Mothers await children’s checkups at the House of Judah.” (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Press)

On July 6, 1983, three days after John’s death, about a dozen medical and judicial officials were sent to the camp. The officials checked all 55 children. Three girls and eight boys, ages ranging from 5 to 16, were removed from the cult for “further medical examination.”

“We didn’t see any obvious sores, injuries or wounds that were untreated or open” among the children but that the camp members did “a lot of self-medication (and herbal remedies) … it’s part of the camp culture,” Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Bowie said.

Bowie added that while at the camp, they discovered that the medical facilities “were not modern” and that they couldn’t find anyone with medical qualifications.

The day after John’s funeral, a judge ruled that all 66 children under the age of 17 were removed from the custody of their parents and placed in foster homes and care facilities in eight counties.

ADDITIONAL CHARGES

In addition to Yarbough, five other cult members were charged in connection to John’s death.

Lewis, his son William L. Lewis, Robert McGee, 29, and two of the cult’s governing council Theodore Jones, 37, and Larry Branson, 28, were charged with one count of child cruelty.

“… Religion is constitutionally protected. So prosecuting abuse or even identifying the conditions of abuse that groups like this … there can be both a reluctance to get involved in those groups on the part of law enforcement …” Megan Goodwin, co-director of the Bardo Institute for Religion and Public Policy, said.

“Cult leader William A. Lewis, and cult member Theodore Jones, rear, are escorted by police.” (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Press)

Lewis said that the system that arrested him was “the same one that put Jesus to death” and that their arrests are “the most beautiful blessing that could ever happen to us.”

“We know now that it’s not long before God is going to crush this system,” Lewis said during a jailhouse news conference the Press reported. “He’s going to take us House of Judah members out of here just like he took Lot and (Lot’s) two daughters before he rained down fire and brimstone on Sodom and Gomorrah.”

At arraignment, all five men refused court-appointed attorneys. Lewis announced plans to represent himself in court using the scriptures and their teachings as his defense.

“The Lord is our lawyer,” Muriel King, the prophet’s girlfriend, told the Grand Rapids Press. “He will save us. We don’t need any lawyers.”

Lewis and his son later posted bond but the other three remained in jail. They also paid Yarbough’s bond.

“They got him (Lewis) out,” Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Ross, jail commander, was reported saying. “The rest of them (Jones, McGee and Branson) I guess are sacrificial lambs.”

BACKTRACKING

A week after declaring he was going to represent himself in court and describing lawyers as “snakes” who are unable to tell the truth or do what is right, Lewis hired Kalamazoo lawyer Frederick Milton. Lewis was referred to Milton by friends in South Haven.

“I believe I’ve found the man who is trying to do the right thing,” Lewis said.

The four other House of Judah men were going to be represented by court-appointed lawyer Mark Charter.

JUDGING THE JUDGE

After Milton was hired to represent Lewis, he asked Allegan County Probate Judge George A. Greig Jr. to excuse himself from the case because of conversations he had with Lewis before John’s death.

Greig acknowledged that he spoke with Lewis in person and over the phone four months before John died. He said they spoke about a marriage involving a minor who was a member of the cult, an annulment, a delinquency problem and philosophy.

“I can say without hesitation that if your client (Lewis) had advised me of the discipline methods he was using back in February, we would have been here a lot sooner,” Greig said, the Press reported.

Milton claimed that these discussions made it difficult for Greig to be impartial and if he were called as a witness because of the conversations, it might jeopardize the trial.

When Greig refused, Milton asked the Michigan State Supreme Court to appoint a visiting judge to decide whether Greig should be able to decide whether the 66 children who were removed from the camp should be able to return to their parents.

Lenawee County Probate Court Judge C. Ralph Kohn was ultimately brought in to decide the children’s fate. In September, he approved an agreement reached by 14 lawyers representing the parents and children. The agreement would allow the children to return to their parents if they pleaded no contest in probate court to a petition stating that the children may have been abused and that physical punishment and abuse are accepted by the cult.

TRIALS FOR THE MEN

In December 1983, Branson and Jones pleaded no contest to the child cruelty charges in exchange for the prosecutor’s recommendation of a maximum of one year in the county jail. They had previously waived jury trials, against the advice of their attorneys. They were sentenced to both sentenced to one year in prison.

After months of anticipation, the trial began on Jan. 9, 1984, for the three remaining men who were charged in connection to John’s death. They quickly ended.

Just three days after it started, visiting Circuit Judge R. Max Daniels dismissed charges against William L. Lewis and McGee because there was no indication that they were in positions of authority at the camp.

“I’m pleased with the judge’s decision. I think it was a difficult case for the prosecution to present … There are two elements to the crime. The prosecution had to prove that (William L. Lewis) … is the person under whose protection John Yarbough came,” Mark Charter, the lawyer for the younger Lewis, said according to the Post.

After the charges were either dismissed or a plea was accepted, all eyes turned to the leader of the group, William A. Lewis.

Many cult members came to support Lewis, their prophet, saying that he was not a member of the governing council and did not hit John. Despite leading the group and requiring adherence to religious rules that called for the beating of members who disobeyed, Lewis claimed to never deliver the punishments.

“I walk with a walking stick, but I don’t be carrying a stick to whup nobody,” the prophet said in a July 14 interview with police, the tape of which was played during his trial. “I’ve got too old for that stuff.”

MSP Detective Sgt. William Burk, the chief investigator in the case, testified that if parents refused to punish their children, the prophet said, “I’ll take over, then I will investigate, and I will tell some of the brothers to give them licks.”

Despite the evidence, after a weeklong trial, the prophet was acquitted of child cruelty charges.

THE LAST OF SIX HEADS TO THE BENCH

On Feb. 6, 1984, the trial began for Yarbough, who just seven months earlier had beaten her 12-year-old son before his death.

Yarbough was pregnant at the time of John’s death. By the time her trial rolled around, she had given birth and was living with her infant at the camp. Her other children remained in foster care.

Allegan County Prosecutor Fred R. Hunter III was trying to prove that John died as a result of Yarbough’s beating. James Ainsworth, her court-appointed attorney, was trying to prove his head was a result of an earlier beating by Branson and Jones.

An undated photo of Ethel Yarbough. (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Press)

Allegan County Medical Examiner Alfonzo Gonzalez performed the autopsy. He testified that John’s primary cause of death was kidney failure resulting in widespread hemorrhaging throughout the body, the Press reported. He also had brain swelling and possible heart failure, which may have been linked to the beating.

After hearing overwhelming evidence against Yarbough in the three-day bench trial, Judge Corsiglia found her guilty of manslaughter.

While announcing the verdict, Corsiglia strongly rebuked those on trial for failing to understand John prior to the beating.

“It’s apparent that she and others at the camp did not understand his boy,” he said. “They didn’t even try to understand him — which is sad. Maybe somebody should have taken the time to find out why he was rebelling. Apparently, they felt the proper response was chastisement.”

When he heard the guilty verdict, Lewis said, “Did not the Lord go to jail? If she goes to jail, that’s the way the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob intended. I don’t feel sad at all. I know this is the kingdom of mankind and creatures. If God wants to test her out by sending her to jail, so be it.”

Yarbough was sentenced to at least four years in prison with a maximum of 15 years.

Even after the verdict, she blamed Branson and Jones for John’s death.

“I think they have the people already in jail who killed John,” she said.

‘SOLD’ TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER

“Auctioneer Cleatus Neel, right, gets help from John Campbell, center, during the sale.” (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Press)

“Oldrich Viktora Jr. bid $10,000 for the property and got it.” (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Press)

Nearly three years after John’s death, 19.5 acres of the camp about 15 miles southeast of Allegan was put up for auction.

On June 7, 1986, the land was bought by Oldrich Viktroa Jr. for $10,000. The Press reported that the property was appraised at $100,000. The miscellaneous items on the property were purchased for $500.

Today, it appears to be largely farmland.

FEDERAL AUTHORITIES MAKE THEIR MOVE

After Lewis was acquitted of child cruelty charges, federal authorities began circling with charges in tow.

In 1985, Lewis and his followers were living on an isolated 40-acre property in Wetumpka, Alabama. When Lewis caught wind of possible investigations by the FBI, he and his son applied for passports with express handling. On the application, they said they would be leaving on Dec. 5 to an unknown destination, the Press reported.

“Deputy U.S. Marshal Rick Nelson escorts William Lewis.” (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Press)

The federal government eventually charged Lewis and seven of his followers with plotting to enslave the children of cult members by “threats, assaults and beatings … and fear and intimidation.”

Lewis, his son William L. Lewis, McGee, Branson, Jones, Eddie L. Green Jr. and James Nelson were also charged with holding John in “involuntary servitude” from the fall of 1981 to July 4, 1983, the Press reported. “Prophetess” Murel S. King was the only one not facing the second charge.

All of the defendants except for Nelson claimed if they had a jury trial, they would be cast into “a lake of fire,” so U.S. District Judge Douglas W. Hillman ruled he would decide their fate.

Nelson eventually pleaded guilty to plotting to enslave the children with the understanding that the government wouldn’t ask that he receive life in prison. He also testified against the defendants.

During the trial, evidence was presented that John’s siblings may have been beaten.

Allegan County Deputy Medical Examiner Kenneth E. Kratzer testified that Daniel, David and Latoya Yarbugh had both old and new scars, scrapes and bruises on their buttocks when they were examined on July 6, 1983.

Other witnesses called to testify stated that cult members would clap when children were beaten and that after receiving their punishment, they would bow and thank the prophet.

One witness testified that a man whose baby was accidentally burned when he fell asleep and dropped the child into a bucket of hot ashes was forced to receive the same burns. His hands were placed in hot coals, they were rubbed against his forehead and one hot coal was placed in his mouth.

Goodwin, the cult expert, said that despite what the world sees as extreme punishments, there’s an emotional attachment between those receiving the punishments and those performing them.

“It’s the sort of thing where ‘While I love these people or they say they love me, so how could that be abuse?’” she said.

After weeks of trial, Hillman convicted Lewis, his son, King, McGee, Branson, Green and Jones of plotting to enslave cult members’ children. The men were also found guilty of involuntary servitude.

Lewis, Branson, McGee and Jones were sentenced to three years in prison. His son William L. Lewis and Green were sentenced to two years and King received a one-year sentence.

The prophet said that the judge’s “heart and mind was opened by God” in giving him a three-year prison sentence. He faced a possible life sentence, the Press reported.

In 2013, MLive reported that the camp’s location in Alabama was abandoned. It’s unclear when Lewis’ followers started leaving, but it likely began after he died in 2004.