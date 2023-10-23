HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two vehicles rolled over in a rear-end crash that happened while the driver was fleeing another crash on M-40 south of Hamilton Monday, deputies say.

Just before 11:25 a.m., a 32-year-old Allegan-area man was headed north on M-40 in a Subaru when he rear-ended a vehicle near 125th Avenue, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. He fled the scene, speeding north on M-40 and passing several vehicles and semi-trucks, deputies said.

When he reached the area of 127th Avenue, the driver rear-ended a second vehicle, a Toyota Camry. Both vehicles rolled over.

The victim of the first crash was not injured. The driver of the Subaru and two passengers in the Toyota were taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. Deputies have not identified the suspect or any of the victims.

Deputies are still investigating but believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Once complete, the case will be forwarded to the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office.

M-40 was shut down immediately following the crash but has since reopened.