3 hurt after trailer roof collapsed in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say three people were injured after a trailer roof collapsed on them.

It happened on Wednesday at Delano Street near Goodwin Street in Allegan Township.

Deputies say the property owner had contracted a local business to remove an older single-wide trailer. While dismantling the trailer, the roof collapsed on all three of the men, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say there was a significant amount of snow on the roof and little support to maintain the roof in its position. No safety equipment was found to have been used, deputies say.

Two of the men were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. The third man received minor injuries and refused medical treatment.