3-car crash near Allegan after suspect avoids traffic stop

WATSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver caused a three-vehicle crash Monday after refusing to stop for an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy, authorities say.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said it started shortly before 5 p.m. Monday when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of 24th Street and Lincoln Road in Trowbridge Township, southeast of Allegan.

The suspect didn’t stop and drove away, heading north on 24th Street. The driver didn’t stop at the intersection of 24th Street and 116th Avenue in Watson Township, causing a three-vehicle crash, according to an ACSO news release.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition. The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said are not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.