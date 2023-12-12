HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Strategic Fund on Tuesday approved a $2 million grant to a company looking to expand in Holland.

The Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant was awarded to ATC Drivetrain, Inc. The company, which remanufactures automotive drivetrain technology including electric vehicle components, is working to consolidate by combining operations into one facility.

It is looking either to expand its EV Center of Excellence in Holland, located at 1285 Waverly Rd. near Lincoln Road, by 170,000 square feet or move its electric vehicle operations to its facility in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Expanding in Holland would create 163 new jobs and would bring a capital investment of up to $7.9 million, according to a memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Competition with Tennessee is “strong,” the MEDC said. The $2 million grant, along with real property tax abatement offered by the city of Holland, could keep the project in Michigan.