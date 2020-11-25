2020 STEM Christmas Toy Guide

HAMILTON, Mich. — It has become a Daybreak tradition; Hamilton Elementary STEM teacher Andy Losik joins the team to demo his picks for the top fun and educational toys each year. These toys are kid tested and teacher approved.

The pandemic forced that to happen virtually. But Losik says this year is as important as ever to invest in STEM gadgets. He says it’s a way for kids to be engaged, learning, and disconnected from the screens they’ve become accustomed to during the pandemic.

This morning on Daybreak Losik discussed his top pick for this year, his best budget toy, nostaglic toys making a comeback, and something for the entire family.

Find his full list for 2020 STEM Toys here.

Watch his entire conversation about his list here.