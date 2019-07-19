2 sentenced in theft of 22 firearms

Allegan County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have been sentenced in the theft of 22 firearms from a Holland hardware store.

Authorities say Matteo Adan Marroquin and Lacy Lynn Zimmerman stole the firearms from Graffschap Hardware on Dec. 7 or 8. They were both arrested Dec. 10.

Both pleaded guilty in federal court to the theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee.

On Thursday, Marroquin was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In May, Zimmerman was also sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

They were each also ordered to pay $9,013 in restitution, a release stated.

Authorities say Andrew Leenheer, who purchased two of those firearms after the burglary, was convicted of possession of a stolen firearm.

On Friday, Leenheer was sentenced to 44 months in prison, a release noted.

Authorities believe all of the stolen weapons have been recovered.

