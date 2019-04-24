2 Saugatuck Township officials resign

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of outside Saugatuck Township's office. Courtesy of Saugatuck Township. (April 24, 2019)

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two leaders in Saugatuck Township have recently resigned.

Saugatuck’s board of trustees announced the resignations of township manager and zoning administrator Natalie Dean and supervisor Chris Roerig during a special meeting Tuesday.

Dean’s letter was dated April 18 and Roerig’s announcement was dated April 23. Both resignations are effective May 3, the Holland Sentinel reports.

The township released a statement Wednesday that included comments from both Dean and Roerig.

“With all new jobs, there is a probationary period that runs both ways. I honestly just don’t feel like I am the right fit for the township or this board,” Dean said in a statement.

Roerig was an elected official while Dean was serving in appointed positions.

“The direction that the new board wants to take the township is vastly different from the direction that I believe is best for our residents,” Roerig said in a statement.

All four township board members declined to comment to the Sentinel about the resignations.

Three of the members, Abby Bigford, Jon Helmrich and Stacey Aldrich, have served on the board since November 2018. The other member, Brenda Marcy, started in March, the Sentinel reports.

According to the township’s statement, the board will “evaluate options to move forward without significant interruption to township operations.”

Saugatuck’s next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 1.