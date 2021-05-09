2 people in hospital after truck hits tree in Allegan County

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Two men from Zeeland are in the hospital after a single truck crash in Allegan county Saturday night.

Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of 136th Ave and 41st St around 9:30 p.m. where a truck drove off-road and hit a tree after not being able to drive around a curve in the road.

The passenger, a 24-year-old man, was airlifted to a Grand Rapids area hospital and is in critical condition. The driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

The names of both people in the truck are being withheld at this time.