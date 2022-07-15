ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men and a 10-year-old girl are in the hospital after a Friday afternoon crash in Allegan Township.

Around 1:20 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Babylon Road and 34th Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle, driven by a 24-year-old Plainwell man, failed to yield to a semi, driven by a 54-year-old Martin man, at a two-way stop.

The Plainwell man and a passenger in the vehicle, a 10-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Martin man was also taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Babylon Road between 34th Street and M-40 Highway is closed while crews investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation.