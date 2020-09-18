2 injured in semi crash in Allegan County

Authorities say two people are in the hospital after two semis crashed in Casco Township on Sept. 18, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people are in the hospital after two semis crashed in Allegan County.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday on I-196 in the northbound lane between the North Shore and 109th Avenue in Casco Township, near South Haven.

Authorities say two people are in the hospital after two semis crashed in Casco Township on Sept. 18, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Crews say a semi with a trailer was parked on the highway’s shoulder to repair a trailer tire. That’s when a semi-tractor without a trailer hit the parked vehicle, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

SHAES said the force of the crash caused the tractor to disintegrate.

Authorities say two people are in the hospital after two semis crashed in Casco Township on Sept. 18, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

The driver of the semi-tractor was taken to Holland Hospital with multiple injuries. The person that was repairing the tire was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital.

Michigan State Police is investigating the crash.