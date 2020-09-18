2 injured in semi crash in Allegan County

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people are in the hospital after two semis crashed in Allegan County.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday on I-196 in the northbound lane between the North Shore and 109th Avenue in Casco Township, near South Haven.
Crews say a semi with a trailer was parked on the highway’s shoulder to repair a trailer tire. That’s when a semi-tractor without a trailer hit the parked vehicle, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services.
SHAES said the force of the crash caused the tractor to disintegrate.
The driver of the semi-tractor was taken to Holland Hospital with multiple injuries. The person that was repairing the tire was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital.
Michigan State Police is investigating the crash.