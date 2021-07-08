2 honored for saving driver from fiery crash

A photo of deputy Jacob Gage, left, and SHAES firefighter/EMT paramedic Johanna Quinn, right, with SHAES chief Brand Hinz, center. Gage and Quinn received a Lifesaving Award from SHAES Wednesday. (courtesy SHAES)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two emergency responders received a Lifesaving Award from the South Haven Area Emergency Services Wednesday for saving the life of a driver in a fiery crash.

Johanna Quinn, an on-call firefighter and EMT paramedic for SHAES, and Jacob Gage, a deputy for the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, received the award, SHAES said in a Thursday release.

They both received the award for their actions after a crash on June 18.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of 109th Avenue and 66th Street in Casco Township, SHAES said. One of the cars had failed to stop at a stop sign.

A driver was trapped in their car, which had caught on fire, SHAES said.

Gage was the first emergency responder on scene and began try to rescue the driver. He also used an extinguisher to try to control the flames, SHAES said. Quinn arrived on scene second, and the two of them worked together to get the driver out of the car, who was then taken to the hospital.

A photo of the crash. (courtesy SHAES)

“Quinn and Gage put themselves at risk, overcoming the smoke, heat and inherent danger to remove the patient from the burning vehicle and then rendered first aid until SHAES units arrived,” said SHAES chief Brandon Hinz.

Quinn has been a SHAES responder for seven years and Gage has been a deputy for less than a year.

The crash was one of three major crashes SHAES responded to over just a few hours that day.