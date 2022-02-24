2 accused of abuse, murder of grandfather

Left: Christopher Fitzhugh. Right; Cory Nethery. Booking photos from the Allegan County Jail.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are accused of murder and other charges in Allegan County linked to the recent death of their grandfather.

Christopher Fitzhugh and Cory Nethery each face charges of charges of felony murder, first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, second-degree vulnerable adult abuse and embezzlement by a person of trust with a vulnerable adult between $1,000 and $20,000.

The victim in the case is William Fitzhugh, 82. He was the grandfather of the two suspects, investigators confirmed.

The offense date on their crimes is listed as Jan. 1, 2020.

Nethery was arraigned Thursday. Fitzhugh was not, with authorities saying he was uncooperative. His arraignment was rescheduled for Friday.