2 arrested in GR following armed cellphone store robbery near Plainwell

Police from multiple agencies work to arrest armed robbery suspects at a home on Watkins Street SE near Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Grand Rapids on July 22, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two teens were arrested in Grand Rapids after allegedly robbing a cellphone store in the Otsego-Plainwell area.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened around 10:40 a.m. Thursday at a T-Mobile on M-89 in Gun Plain Township. The masked robbers, at least one of whom had a gun, made off with cellphones.

Michigan State Police troopers later spotted the suspect vehicle, which had been stolen in Grand Rapids, headed north on US-131 and tried a traffic stop, but say the suspects just kept driving. Troopers followed until the car got off the highway in Grand Rapids.

Eventually, the car was tracked to a home in the area of Watkins Street and Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. There, two people were arrested.

Their names have not been released, but authorities said they are teenagers. They were taken to juvenile detention in Allegan County as armed robbery charges are filed.

A third suspect was still being sought. Anyone with information about who he is and where he may be is asked to email Allegan County Silent Observer at silentobserver@allegancounty.org.