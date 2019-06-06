Allegan County

1979 Corvette stolen in southeast Allegan Co.

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 05:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:50 PM EDT

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Allegan County are looking for a vintage Chevrolet Corvette that was stolen.

Sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, someone drove away with the trailer that the 1979 Corvette was parked on outside the owner's home.

On Thursday, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Facebook of the car, which is white with a blue hood scoop.

If you have seen the car or know anything about the theft, you're asked to call Silent Observer at 800.554.3633, or Deputy Cory Harris at 269.673.0500 ext. 4308 or the sheriff's department's general line at 269.673.0500 ext. 4219.

