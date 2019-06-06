1979 Corvette stolen in southeast Allegan Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo provided by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office shows a 1979 Chevrolet Corvette that was stolen in Gun Plain Township.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo provided by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office shows a 1979 Chevrolet Corvette that was stolen in Gun Plain Township.

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Allegan County are looking for a vintage Chevrolet Corvette that was stolen.

Sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, someone drove away with the trailer that the 1979 Corvette was parked on outside the owner's home.

On Thursday, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Facebook of the car, which is white with a blue hood scoop.

If you have seen the car or know anything about the theft, you're asked to call Silent Observer at 800.554.3633, or Deputy Cory Harris at 269.673.0500 ext. 4308 or the sheriff's department's general line at 269.673.0500 ext. 4219.