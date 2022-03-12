18-year-old dies in Allegan County crash

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old has died after a truck lost control and hit a tree in Overisel Township.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday evening. A pickup truck was headed north on 40th Street near 147th Avenue when the driver lost control because of the icy road conditions and went off the road, hitting a tree.

Emergency responders found that the driver was dead on the scene. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victim yet.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.