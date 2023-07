WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-month-old boy suffered traumatic foot injuries after catching his foot under a push mower in Wayland Township, deputies say.

It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at a home off 124th Avenue, east of 10th Street, according to Lt. John Damveld of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy’s mother was operating a push mower when he got his foot caught under it, Damveld told News 8.

He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.