1 sent to hospital after striking tree in Allegan Co.
CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a tree.
It happened around 12:04 near the intersection of 42nd Street and 103rd Avenue in Cheshire Township north of Bloomingdale.
Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was driving under the influence of alcohol at a high rate of speed when they drove off the road and collided with a tree, snapping it in half.
Deputies say the person driving the car was injured, but those injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
