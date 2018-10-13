Allegan County

1 sent to hospital after striking tree in Allegan Co.

Posted: Oct 13, 2018 05:49 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2018 05:49 AM EDT

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a tree.

It happened around 12:04 near the intersection of 42nd Street and 103rd Avenue in Cheshire Township north of Bloomingdale. 

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was driving under the influence of alcohol at a high rate of speed when they drove off the road and collided with a tree, snapping it in half.

Deputies say the person driving the car was injured, but those injuries are considered non-life-threatening. 

