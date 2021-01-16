1 person in critical condition after roll over ejection crash in Allegan Co.

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office tell News 8 a person is in critical condition after a one car crash in Allegan County Friday evening.

Deputies and police officers arrived on scene shortly before midnight near the area of Blue Star Hwy and North Shore Dr in Casco Township where they found a single car had lost control driving into the median before hitting a sign, which caused the car to roll over.

Investigation shows the driver was ejected in the process of the crash and was taken from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition. The name of the driver is being withheld at this time.

The accident remains under investigation and it is unknown whether alcohol or speed were factors in the crash at this time.