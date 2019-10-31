1 killed in fiery Allegan Co. crash; driver’s ID unknown

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver who was killed in a fiery crash in Allegan County.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Blue Star Highway and 109th Avenue in Casco Township, north of South Haven.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information on a missing person last known driving a late 90s or early 2000s Dodge Durango possibly silver in color. Both the VIN and license plate were destroyed in the fire.

It’s believed the vehicle was heading westbound on 109th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the intersection, hitting a small hill in a wooded area then rolling over.

When authorities arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The driver was burned beyond recognition.

There were no witnesses to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500.