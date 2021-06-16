1 killed in Allegan County crash

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating a fatal car crash in Allegan County Wednesday evening.

Around 7:10 p.m., the Michigan State Police said it happened in Monterey Township at the intersection of 134th Avenue and 26th Street.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash, but state police said two vehicles were involved. They have confirmed that one person has died.

Troopers are asking drivers in the area to find an alternate route.

News 8 will provide more details as we learn more information.