TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a Friday morning crash in Trowbridge Township.

Around 10 a.m., a retired firefighter called the Allegan County Central Dispatch to report a crash on M-40 south of 102nd Avenue. Deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and a crew with the Pinegrove Fire Department were sent to the scene.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on a 30-year-old Lawrence woman but she died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Her name has not been released.

A 71-year-old Gobles man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said the southbound vehicle driven by the Lawrence woman crossed the centerline and hit the northbound pickup, driven by the Gobles man.

The crash remains under investigation.