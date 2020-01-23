1 injured, 1 arrested after head-on crash in Allegan Co.

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Allegan County Thursday morning.

It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of M-40 and 127th Avenue in Heath Township, northwest of Allegan.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said a southbound BMW passed on the left side of a southbound truck that was stopped waiting for oncoming traffic to clear as they tried to turn left onto 127th Avenue.

When the BMW passed the stopped vehicle, it crashed into an oncoming Volkswagen Jetta head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta, a Plainwell man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from the car, according to an ACSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the BMW, Devin Javon Hunter of Allegan, told deputies he saw the truck’s turn signal, but he went left because another unknown vehicle was passing the truck on the right side.

Investigators have not been able to determine if this is true.

Hunter was not injured and arrested on outstanding warrants, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.