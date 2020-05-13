1 dead when Jeep hits semi trailer near Burnips

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Byron Center woman was killed in a crash with a semi-truck near Burnips Tuesday.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of 144th Avenue and 30th Street in Salem Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a 27-year-old Byron Center woman was driving east on 144th when she failed to obey a stop sign. Her Jeep hit a semi’s trailer and became stuck under it.

She died at the scene. Her name wasn’t released Tuesday night.

The semi driver wasn’t hurt.