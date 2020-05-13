Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

1 dead when Jeep hits semi trailer near Burnips

Allegan County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic allegan county sheriff's office_1520474615996.jpg.jpg

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Byron Center woman was killed in a crash with a semi-truck near Burnips Tuesday.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of 144th Avenue and 30th Street in Salem Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a 27-year-old Byron Center woman was driving east on 144th when she failed to obey a stop sign. Her Jeep hit a semi’s trailer and became stuck under it.

She died at the scene. Her name wasn’t released Tuesday night.

The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 