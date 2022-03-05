1 dead in Dorr Twp. crash; alcohol appears to be factor

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after he was thrown from his vehicle when it crashed in Dorr Township Friday evening.

Around 9:45 p.m., emergency crews were sent to 22nd Street just north of the Hopkins Village Limit for a crash.

Responding Allegan County sheriff’s deputies report that a pick-up truck, driven by a Hopkins Township man, was heading north on 22nd Street. While coming out of a curve in the road, the driver lost control of the truck which when off the road, flipped and came to a rest in a field.

The Hopkins Township man was thrown from the truck during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver’s name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said that alcohol appears to be a factor.

This crash remains under investigation.

