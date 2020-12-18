1 dead in Allegan County crash

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person is dead after a crash in Allegan County.

It happened just before 4:20 p.m. Thursday on Blue Star Highway between 140th and 141st avenues in Fillmore Township, near Holland.

Deputies say a southbound and a northbound vehicle collided, killing the driver of the southbound vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Blue Star Highway between 140th Ave and 141st avenues were closed for about four hours after the crash.