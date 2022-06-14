MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 74-year-old died after a crash that involved an Allegan County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle near Fennville Sunday.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on M-89 and 54th Street in Manlius Township, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release. It said the patrol vehicle and a GMC Acadia crashed.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led up to the crash.

The passenger of the car, a 74-year-old woman from Fennville, died, authorities say.

The driver of the SUV was brought to a hospital in Grand Rapids. Two deputies were taken to a local hospital and then released, the sheriff’s office said.

Michigan State Police is investigating the crash.