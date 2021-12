LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person is dead following a Sunday evening electrical fire near Wayland.

According to Allegan County Undersheriff Mike Larsen, a fire broke out around 5 p.m. on 11th Street just north of 137th Street. The exact location has not been released.

Larsen told News 8 that a male has died. His name has not been released.

Larsen said it appears to be an electrical fire, but a Michigan State Police fire investigator is continuing the investigation.