Police on scene on 26th Street in Salem Township on June 16, 2022.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Salem Township.

It happened on 26th street near 136th street just after 10 p.m Thursday.

Sheriff Frank Baker of Allegan County said a deputy stopped a vehicle and during the stop, “the deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting.” The suspect was killed.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, but his injuries are not believed to be serious at this time.

Sheriff Baker said the suspect was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police, and no further details are available regarding what led up to the shooting.