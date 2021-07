LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after a crash with a train in Allegan County Friday.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on 108th Avenue near 56th Street in Lee Township.

The man was driving a pickup truck and did not stop for a train, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

A deputy arrived on scene and found the driver had died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have identified the driver as Jacob Johnson, 26, from Warren.