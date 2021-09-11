1 dead after crash on US-131 near Martin

Allegan County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died after a crash on US-131 near Martin Saturday.

It happened on US-131 near the 55 mile marker in Allegan County.

Four cars were involved in the crash, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

One person died, MSP said.

Three others had injuries that are not serious, officials say.

Drivers are asked to be cautious if driving through the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links