1 dead after crash on US-131 near Martin

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died after a crash on US-131 near Martin Saturday.

It happened on US-131 near the 55 mile marker in Allegan County.

Four cars were involved in the crash, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

One person died, MSP said.

Three others had injuries that are not serious, officials say.

Drivers are asked to be cautious if driving through the area.