FILMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died after a crash on I-196 near Holland Friday.

It happened around 7 p.m. on southbound I-196 near 146th Street in Fillmore Township.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said by the time deputies got to the scene, the person had died.

Officials are not identifying the victim pending family notification.

The crash is still under investigation.