1 dead after crash in southern Allegan Co.

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man in his 70s died following a single-vehicle crash in rural southern Allegan County Tuesday.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. along 108th Avenue near 38th Street in Cheshire Township.

A witness told Allegan County sheriff’s deputies that a westbound car never braked as it crossed the center line, ran into the ditch and hit several trees. The car stopped about 40 feet away from the road.

The victim’s name wasn’t released Tuesday night.

Authorities say that alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors.