Woman killed, 1 injured in single-car crash near Pullman

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Tuesday morning.

South Haven Area Emergency Services said authorities responded to a crash around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday on 62nd Street south of 109th Street in Casco Township, west of Pullman.

Investigators believe an SUV was heading eastbound on 62nd Street when it left the roadway, rolled over and struck some trees.

The driver, a 39-year-old Fennville area woman, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Allegan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The victim’s name was not released pending family notification.

SHAES said a second person was injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.