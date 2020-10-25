1 dead, 1 injured in Allegan County fatal crash

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—Allegan County Sheriffs responded to a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Police arrived in the area of 129th ave and 12th St to find a roll over accident where two men appeared to have been ejected from a car.

Emergency responders tried CPR on the driver, but he died from his injuries on scene. The second man ejected in the crash suffered non serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say their car failed to yield at a stop sign at the 12th St and 129th Ave intersection and then hit a guardrail causing the car to go airborne and the driver and passenger to be ejected.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, police say.

The name of the man who died is being withheld until family is notified. Police believe both men involved are from the Grand Rapids area.

The scene continues to be investigated by Allegan County accident reconstruction.