WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — One suspect is in custody after a multi-county vehicle chase Saturday night, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:25 p.m. police responded to a report of a car speeding in the Wayland area.

The suspect was caught around 10:09 p.m. at Rogers Ln Avenue southwest and 26th Street southwest in Wyoming.

There is no word on what led up to the chase.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded.

News 8 will continue to update this story as we learn more.