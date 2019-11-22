1 airlifted in Allegan Co. crash involving semi

Two photo of a crash in Gun Plain Township on Nov. 22, 2019. (Courtesy of Gun Plain Township Fire Department)

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in southeast Allegan County.

It happened around noon Friday at M-89 between Doster Road and 1st Street in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell.

The crash involved an SUV and a semi. The SUV driver was extricated from the vehicle before being taken to the hospital, according to the Gun Plain Township Fire Department.

Fire officials say the driver of the semi received minor injuries.

Authorities shut down the road for several hours while they investigated.