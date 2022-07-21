ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County Sheriff’s newest K-9 officer has already helped with a successful drug bust. Thursday, he met the president of the local kennel club that funded his purchase.

In January, Holland Michigan Kennel Club donated $13,500 for the department to buy a new police canine. In March, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office used the funds to purchase Knox, a 15-month-old German Shepherd from a company in Poland.

Knox and his handler, Deputy Michael Murphy, were trained in April and have been working in the community since. The K-9 officer is certified in narcotic detection, tracking, article searching, apprehension and building searching. Knox and Murphy have already successfully helped locate several people who fled from law enforcement and illegal narcotics, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Thursday, Knox met the president of the club who funded his purchase, Kim Caines.

A photo from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. Left to right: Sgt. Ben Haas, Sheriff Frank Baker, Holland Kennel Club President Kim Caines, Deputy Michael Murphy, K-9 Knox, Undersheriff Mike Larsen, Captain Scott Matice, and Sgt. John Damveld (July 21, 2022)

The kennel club recently donated another $350 to the sheriff’s office K-9 team.