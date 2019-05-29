News

Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 02:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 02:00 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he's in "near remission" of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is "kind of mind-boggling."

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he's responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him "they hadn't seen this kind of positive results in their memory." Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50%.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March, but said he intended to keep working. He said he planned to beat the disease's low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.

Trebek says he still has several more rounds of treatment to hopefully get into full remission.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada

Photo Galleries