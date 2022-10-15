The top pic. is Mont Ripley in Upper Michigan near Houghton. You can see some great fall color. It’s just my opinion, but I think the fall colors are looking pretty good right now and peaking several days earlier than last year. In the nearly 48 years I’ve been here in West Michigan, I have noted peak color comes around Oct. 18-19 on average.

Snow accumulating on grassy areas along I-94 near Eau Claire, Wisconsin Friday AM

Snow fell over much of Minnesota and N. Wisconsin. 2.5″ was reported at Cloquet and Esko MN and 2.1″ at Duluth Heights MN.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The cold weather pattern peaks next Monday and Tuesday when it’ll be very cold and windy with rain showers or a mix of rain and snow. I may have to dust off the wind chill map. Temperatures will moderate back to average by the end of next week. The 8-14 Day Outlook for Oct. 22-28 gives Michigan and pretty much the whole country warmer than average temperatures.