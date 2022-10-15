The top pic. is Mont Ripley in Upper Michigan near Houghton. You can see some great fall color. It’s just my opinion, but I think the fall colors are looking pretty good right now and peaking several days earlier than last year. In the nearly 48 years I’ve been here in West Michigan, I have noted peak color comes around Oct. 18-19 on average.
Snow fell over much of Minnesota and N. Wisconsin. 2.5″ was reported at Cloquet and Esko MN and 2.1″ at Duluth Heights MN.
The cold weather pattern peaks next Monday and Tuesday when it’ll be very cold and windy with rain showers or a mix of rain and snow. I may have to dust off the wind chill map. Temperatures will moderate back to average by the end of next week. The 8-14 Day Outlook for Oct. 22-28 gives Michigan and pretty much the whole country warmer than average temperatures.