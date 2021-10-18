WATCH: What every family needs to know about substance misuse

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — WJMN, WOOD TV8’s sister station in the Upper Peninsula, been working for months with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, The Drug Enforcement Agency Operation Engage and Bay Mills Indian Community on a special presentation for the Upper Peninsula.

On Monday, October 18, an hour-long program titled “What Every Family Needs to Know About Substance Misuse” premiered on WJMN. A replay is available to watch in the video player above.

Featured in the program is Jim Wahlberg, executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. We also hear from Bay Mills Indian Community leaders, law enforcement, and counselors and more.

After the program, Jim Wahlberg, Whitney Gravelle, Josh Hudson, and DEA Assistant Special Agent In Charge Steve VerDow joined us for a Facebook live conversation.

In an effort to continually address addiction and substance misuse needs in the U.P., we have created a new section of UPmatters.com to provide Addiction Resources. Profiles, links, and parts of the conversation we couldn’t fit into the program are available now.