Dealer gets prison for fentanyl that killed Kent Co. resident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Wyoming man who authorities say delivered a deadly dose of fentanyl to a Kent County resident will spend up to 20 years in federal prison.

A judge sentenced Anthony Michael Assfy months after a jury found him guilty of six drug trafficking charges, including delivery of fentanyl resulting in death.

Authorities say on Aug. 29, 2018, Assfy sold fentanyl to a Solon Township resident who used the powerful drug and died.

>>A Killer Among Us: Inside the opioid epidemic in West Michigan

The Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team found evidence suggesting Assfy was the victim’s dealer at the overdose scene. Posing as the victim, detectives set up a meeting in Grand Rapids to buy drugs from Assfy two days later.

When Assfy arrived, officers arrested him. In addition to the fentanyl Assfy planned to sell to the victim, detectives found another 36 grams of fentanyl and nearly 4 grams of crack cocaine on Assfy, federal authorities say.

After posting bond, Assfy continued to deal heroin and crack cocaine until a drug bust at his home in November 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. During that period, he was charged with more drug crimes for dealing heroin and crack cocaine to a detective on three occasions.